Endor Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $150,541.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bittrex, Kucoin and CoinBene. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $150,541.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00591780 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013742 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, DEx.top, Kucoin, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.