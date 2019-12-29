Energi (NRG) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $49.88 million and approximately $375,894.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00028017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,113,152 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

