Energo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $230,678.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinrail, Coinnest, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.