Energo (TSL) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Energo has a market cap of $225,874.00 and $227.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Coinrail and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

