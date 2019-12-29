Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.39

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Enigma has a total market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005304 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Mercatox, GOPAX and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00600483 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001198 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, AirSwap, Binance, ABCC, Hotbit, GOPAX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Tidex, HitBTC, Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

