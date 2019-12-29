Enigma (ENG) Tops One Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005324 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, GOPAX and AirSwap. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $29.58 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00598784 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000799 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Tidex, Hotbit, Binance, Upbit, AirSwap, GOPAX, HitBTC, Liqui, Mercatox, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

