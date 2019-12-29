EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and Rattler Midstream (NYSE:RTLR) Financial Contrast

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Rattler Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream -3.48% -0.09% -0.04% Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EnLink Midstream and Rattler Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 0 6 4 0 2.40 Rattler Midstream 0 4 11 0 2.73

EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $10.05, indicating a potential upside of 65.57%. Rattler Midstream has a consensus price target of $22.46, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. Given EnLink Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than Rattler Midstream.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Rattler Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $7.70 billion 0.38 -$13.20 million ($0.07) -86.71 Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rattler Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EnLink Midstream.

Dividends

EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. EnLink Midstream pays out -1,614.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EnLink Midstream has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Rattler Midstream on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

