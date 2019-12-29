Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 777,796 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,863. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 3,631,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

