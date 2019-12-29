EOS (EOS) Price Up 6.8% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. EOS has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and $1.73 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00036304 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, COSS, Bitbns and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,043,160,428 coins and its circulating supply is 946,460,416 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEx, YoBit, OEX, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Instant Bitex, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Upbit, Tidex, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, EXX, CoinExchange, LBank, Kraken, DOBI trade, Bithumb, Koinex, Tidebit, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Coinbe, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Bitbns, GOPAX, QBTC, Gate.io, HitBTC, Neraex, WazirX, CPDAX, Ovis, DragonEX, Bibox, C2CX, ChaoEX, OTCBTC, Mercatox, BigONE, Huobi, Livecoin, Coinsuper, ABCC, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, BitMart, Kucoin, DigiFinex, BitFlip, Rfinex, RightBTC, Liqui, Binance, Hotbit, BCEX, Coinone, Zebpay, Kuna, BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, Exrates, Bilaxy, Coindeal, IDCM, IDAX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.