eosDAC Price Tops $0.0024 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, OTCBTC and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $114,814.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, DragonEX, OTCBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

