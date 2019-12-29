Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.567 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.95. 1,008,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total transaction of $372,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,825,372. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

