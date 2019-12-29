Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

ERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

TSE:ERO opened at C$23.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$9.45 and a 52-week high of C$25.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.57.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

