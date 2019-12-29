ESCO Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

NYSE ESE remained flat at $$91.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

