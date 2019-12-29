Espers (ESP) Price Hits $0.0000

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 53.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 78.8% higher against the US dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $618,028.00 and $175.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

