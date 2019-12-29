Essentia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43,439.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $430,205.00 and $43,439.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.06106036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001166 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.