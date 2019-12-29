Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Reaches One Day Volume of $198,840.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, P2PB2B, Escodex and Coinlim. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $1.60 million and $198,840.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.06091200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinTiger, P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

