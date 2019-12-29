Ether-1 (ETHO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,716.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $210,568.00 and approximately $19,716.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00343436 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013384 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003493 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015789 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,606,997 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.