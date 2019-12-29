Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $9,422.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $19,877.00 and $9,422.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.06010803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,724,664 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

