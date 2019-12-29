Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $870.78 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $549.33 million and approximately $870.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00063086 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin International, Gatehub, Huobi and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.01824274 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,267,666 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ZB.COM, C-CEX, Instant Bitex, QBTC, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Upbit, Korbit, Poloniex, Crex24, EXX, Coinut, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, CoinEx, CoinExchange, Kucoin, CoinEgg, BTC Markets, CoinBene, Kraken, Coinhub, OKEx, RightBTC, OKCoin International, Coinroom, Indodax, HBUS, BitForex, C2CX, Exmo, Coinsuper, Bibox, Ovis, Coinbase Pro, Huobi, CPDAX, Bit-Z, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, BtcTrade.im, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, Liquid, HitBTC, Bitsane, Coinnest, Koineks, YoBit, ABCC, Bitfinex, Exrates, Binance, LBank, BTC-Alpha, FCoin, Gatehub, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Coinone and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

