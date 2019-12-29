Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,752.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $52,752.00 and $30,901.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,874,571,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

