Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and STEX. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $61,387.00 and $8.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,726,571,297 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com.

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

