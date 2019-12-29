EUNO Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $197,624.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004501 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 102.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,829,250 coins and its circulating supply is 30,334,544 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

