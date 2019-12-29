EURBASE (EBASE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,004.00

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. EURBASE has a market cap of $3.30 million and $8,004.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EURBASE token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00015429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EURBASE has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00338199 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003465 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,869,434 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com.

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

