Eva Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,143.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $3,143.00 and $43.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

