EvenCoin Market Capitalization Hits $302,285.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $302,285.00 and approximately $479,298.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00339922 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013410 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003458 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014783 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009444 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

