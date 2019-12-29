EventChain (EVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,333.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a market cap of $96,552.00 and $3,333.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

