EventChain Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. EventChain has a total market cap of $85,690.00 and approximately $3,116.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

