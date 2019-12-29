EverGreenCoin (EGC) Trading 70% Higher Over Last Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $287,408.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 70% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00057712 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00600483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00224903 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084860 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,142,417 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

