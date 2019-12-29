Everipedia Hits 1-Day Volume of $321,047.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $321,047.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DragonEX, BigONE and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,432,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,049,264,935 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit, OTCBTC, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

