EveriToken (EVT) Price Hits $0.0046

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, EveriToken has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One EveriToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bit-Z and BitForex. EveriToken has a market cap of $33,511.00 and approximately $23,118.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EveriToken alerts:

999 (999) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032215 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000671 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC.

EveriToken Coin Profile

EveriToken is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 178,960,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,252,111 coins. EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken. EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io. The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EveriToken

EveriToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bit-Z and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveriToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveriToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveriToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveriToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.