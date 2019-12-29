Everus Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Everus has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $361.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,919,957 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

