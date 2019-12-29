EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.30 Million

Analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $159.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.60 million and the highest is $160.06 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $150.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $597.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.60 million to $598.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $646.55 million, with estimates ranging from $640.92 million to $654.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

EVOP opened at $26.53 on Friday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $110,320.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $498,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 727,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,946,000 after acquiring an additional 526,836 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 93,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after buying an additional 239,191 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.