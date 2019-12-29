EVOS Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. EVOS has a total market cap of $8,681.00 and $468.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVOS coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, EVOS has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023748 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024645 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000780 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

