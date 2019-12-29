ExclusiveCoin Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $255,676.00 and approximately $397.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

