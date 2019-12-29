EXMR (EXMR) Hits One Day Volume of $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000560 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

