EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,573.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00010761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $5.02 million and $31,573.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.06092263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

