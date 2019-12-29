Exosis (EXO) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Exosis has a total market cap of $34,130.00 and $21,901.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.01801431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.03 or 0.02871992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00587563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00629569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00062016 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00395352 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 481,482 coins and its circulating supply is 316,482 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.