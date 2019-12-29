Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0269 on Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $478,661.00 and approximately $5,805.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 21,841,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,751 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

