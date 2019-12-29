Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 74.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 961,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 410,903 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 434.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 121,718 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 653,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,304. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.89 million, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

