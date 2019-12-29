EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Update

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EZCORP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 317,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,140. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $372.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.66.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,087,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 86,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 669,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

