Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Short Interest Update

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 27,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,287,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820,980. Facebook has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $208.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day moving average of $191.01. The company has a market capitalization of $592.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,202,146 shares of company stock worth $409,959,113. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after purchasing an additional 470,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

