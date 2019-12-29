Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fang by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 1,385,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fang in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fang by 22.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fang during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

SFUN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 443,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,673. Fang has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.55 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

