FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. FansTime has a market cap of $604,274.00 and approximately $35,936.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin, HADAX, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

