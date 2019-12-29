Fantom Reaches Market Cap of $20.93 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $20.93 million and $3.91 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bgogo, Bilaxy and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Bgogo, DDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

