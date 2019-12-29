Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.24 Million

Brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to announce $19.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.92 million to $21.31 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $20.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $50.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.60 million to $53.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.26 million, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $53.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FPI opened at $6.91 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a PE ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

