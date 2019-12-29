Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAMI. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farmmi by 1,356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 218,645 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Farmmi by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.03.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

