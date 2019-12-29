Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 100,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domini Impact Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AGM stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $907.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.18.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 20.69%.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
