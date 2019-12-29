Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Head to Head Survey

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

31.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -3,576.93% -39.54% -33.58% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.50% -62.83%

Risk & Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.41 million 387.55 -$12.86 million ($1.42) -9.58 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.89 million ($0.50) -12.45

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.69%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.06%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Autolus Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.