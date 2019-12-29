Fetch Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Fetch token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.05960053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.