FidentiaX (FDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $217,154.00

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One FidentiaX token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. FidentiaX has a market capitalization of $217,154.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FidentiaX Profile

FDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com.

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

